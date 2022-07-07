Shehnaaz Gill tunes in to 'Kaun Tujhe', netizens speculate she misses Sidharth Shukla | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill brought her fans to tears after singing a romantic Bollywood track while enjoying the monsoon. She dropped a video on her Instagram handle singing 'Kaun Tujhe' with absolute perfection, encouraging everyone to do the same without the fear of judgment. "Dil ki baat" captioned Shehnaaz on Instagram, adding a little heart.

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Post

In the 58-second video clip, the Bigg Boss 13 fame urged her fans that if they felt like singing in this monsoon weather, then they should sing their heart out. Because, according to Shehnaaz, "During the rainy season, you should sing if you feel like. Sing howsoever you know. Do not worry about who will be judging you if you are happy with singing. That is what matters," said Shehnaaz in Hindia before she started singing one of the most soulful tracks of the film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kaun Tujhe'.

The singer-actress sang the song in the most melodious way and left fans completely impressed. Her video was widely loved and appreciated by many Instagram users who speculated whether the song was dedicated to late actor Sidharth Shukla, with whom Shehnaaz shared a close bond. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill signs autograph mentioning Sidharth Shukla, fans hail them as 'SidNaaz Forever'

"Oh Mannnn! I know you see him in nature and everything," wrote one user. "The way you pointed at the sky has my whole heart love you forever," commented another. "No one can love like shehnaazgill. And as I always say.. Every Sid should get her Naaz.. SidNaaz forever together in our hearts..." commented a third user.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's Story

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, became everyone’s favourite after they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry was loved by the audience. It was speculated the duo was dating, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth, later, won the reality show in 2020.

But things changed when Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021 at the age of 40 after a cardiac arrest.