Shehnaaz Gill signs autograph mentioning Sidharth Shukla, fans hail them as 'SidNaaz Forever'

Shehnaaz Gill is clearly one of the most popular celebs to have participated in Bigg Boss. She has won the hearts of millions with her unfiltered stint in Bigg Boss and continues to till date. Another thing that fans love about her in the Salman Khan hosted show was Shehnaaz's chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two popularly are known as 'SidNaaz' by fans. On Friday, hashtag 'SidNaaz' was one of the trending hashtags on Twitter owing to a viral video of Shehnaaz.

In the viral video, Shehnaaz was seen signing an autograph. What caught everybody's attention was how the actress mentioned Sidharth in the note. The user who shared the video on Twitter pointed out how Shehnaaz mentioned Sidharth's name above her. "The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons," the user tweeted with the video. "Congratulations to all those who got replies and likes and love to those who tried and sent positive vibes and love her way. This ritual that she does these days has become even more special now because we know she does all of it for him too. My #SidNaaz are beyond beautiful," tweeted another SidNaaz fan.

Here's how fans are remembering Sidharth Shukla on social media and hailing the duo as SidNaaz:

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently made a ramp debut at a fashion show in Gujarat in designer Samant Chauhan's ensemble. She was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

The actress is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Details about her role or about the film are still under wraps.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the title was initially announced by Salman back in 2022. The movie, which will have Pooja Hedge as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman's brothers, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.