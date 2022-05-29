Shehnaaz Gill is 'feeling serene' in all white outfit as she visits Brahma Kumaris’ hospital | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill looked every inch gorgeous as she shared a picture dressed in all whites. The Bigg Boss 13 fame has become actively a part of Brahma Kumaris ever since Sidharth Shukla passed away. Flaunting her calmer side, Shehnaaz posted a series of pictures on Instagram dressed in an all-white salwar kameez. The Punjabi actress on Sunday inaugurated the new operation theatre of Brahma Kumaris' hospital in Mumbai.

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Post

The Punjabi actress looked beautiful in a white kurti, leggings, and a dupatta. Her minimal makeup and smile elevated her look. "Feeling serene," she wrote alongside the image, where she is seen posing in a car.

A video, which is going viral on the social media platforms has Shehnaaz addressing the audience and talking about the hospital. "Yaha pe joh bhi aaye, bohot jyada comfortable hojaye. Acche se apna ilaaj karake jaaye. Par itna bhi comfortable na hojaye ki yahin rehna hai. Apna ilaaj kara ke, ghar chale jaaye (Whosoever comes here, be comfortable. Get treated. But don't get so comfortable that you would want to stay here forever. Get yourself treated and go back to your home)," Shehnaaz joked in a video.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional front

The actress is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Details about her role or about the film are still under wraps. However, her look from the film surfaced online last week, where she was seen wearing a saree and sported a gajra on her hair. The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji. Also, Shehnaaz has been endorsing multiple brands on social media and has also been seen in music videos.