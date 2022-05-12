Shehnaaz Gill sets Instagram on fire with beautiful version of 'Pasoori' trend. Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and her latest video is absolutely beautiful! The Punjabi actress and singer set Instagram on fire as she shared a new reel with her fans on the social media platform. In simple and casual red outfits, Shehnaaz looked pretty as she aced the 'Pasoori' trend. Dropping the video, she wrote, "a chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile ….. #shehnaazgill."

Recently, Shehnaaz shared glimpses of her new photoshoot. The 'Punjabi ki Katrina Kafi' who mostly swears by simple and casual outfits, looked stunning in a red strapless corset top and voguish pants. "Today’s ray of sunshine is here," she captioned the post. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Honsla Rakh' star shared a string of pictures. She styled her hair with loose waves and completed the outfit with transparent heels. Shehnaaz added drama to her look with dainty pair of dazzling studs and dewy makeup. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Shehnaaz Gill's Upcoming Project

Shehnaaz Gill, known for winning hearts with her charismatic personality in Bigg Boss 13, is riding high on success. She has been endorsing multiple brands on social media and has also been seen in music videos. The Punjabi actress is reportedly making her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars the superstar and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. It also features Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who was lauded for his phenomenal performance in 'Antim: The Final Truth'. After acing Punjabi kudi look, Shehnaaz Gill ups her glam game in a hot embellished mini skirt | PICS

The film is expected to be released in late 2022 or early next year. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.