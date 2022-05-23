Shehnaaz Gill's bold moves on 'Work Bitch' song set Instagram on fire; fans call her 'queen'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and her latest Instagram video are lit! The Punjabi actress and singer set the internet on fire when she shared a new reel with her fans on the social media platform. In the black and white video, Shehnaaz looked absolutely gorgeous as she grooved to Britney Spears' 'Work Bitch' song. Her moves left everyone speechless. Soon, her fans bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Some also called her 'inspiring' and 'queen'.

A user wrote, "Love the way you are #shehnaazgill." Another wrote, "Ur my inspiration." A third comment read, "beauty queen shehnaaz gill." Take a look

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Posts

Earlier, she delighted her fans with another video on Instagram. In simple and casual red outfits, Shehnaaz aced the 'Pasoori' trend. Dropping the video, she wrote, "a chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile ….. #shehnaazgill."

Before this, Shehnaaz shared glimpses of her new photoshoot. The 'Punjabi ki Katrina Kafi' who mostly swears by simple and casual outfits, looked stunning in a red strapless corset top and voguish pants. "Today’s ray of sunshine is here," she captioned the post. The 'Honsla Rakh' star shared a string of pictures. She styled her hair with loose waves and completed the outfit with transparent heels. Shehnaaz added drama to her look with dainty pair of dazzling studs and dewy makeup. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill attends Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday party; see INSIDE pics, videos

Shehnaaz Gill's professional front

The actress has been endorsing multiple brands on social media and has also been seen in music videos. She is reportedly making her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars the superstar and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. It also features Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who was lauded for his phenomenal performance in 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The film is expected to be released in late 2022 or early next year. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.