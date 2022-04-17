KGF Chapter 2: Shehnaaz Gill praises Yash's actioner; says 'I love you...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actor Yash and Shehnaaz Gill

Yash has won many hearts with his action-packed performance in 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Like others, Punjabi singer and actres Shehnaaz Gill could not resist praising the Kannada star after watching the sequel. Shehnaaz recently took to Twitter and appreciated Yash and the whole team of 'KGF'. "Congratulations, I love you.....All...Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash peace out..... Great job @SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @prashanth_neel. Hats off KGF 2," she tweeted.

Shehnaaz's tweet caught Yash and his co-star Srinidhi's attention. "Thank You," Yash commented. On the other hand, Srinidhi responded, "Thankyouuu." Take a look

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut on KGF star Yash: 'The angry young man India was missing since Amitabh Bachchan'

Earlier, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut heaped praises for the Kannada actor. Sharing a pic of Yash as his character Rocky from KGF, Kangana wrote, "Yash is the angry young man India was missing for many decades. He fills that void that Mr Amitabh Bachchan has left since the seventies. Wonderful." These words were accompanied by clap emojis. Box Office: 'KGF Chapter 2' starring Yash earns phenomenal on day 3; will it break the record set by RRR?

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2', which was released on April 14, is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The film which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages managed to earn Rs 165 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day. In just a span of 2 days, it has become one of the highest grosser of recent times.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj, stands for Kolar Gold Fields (in Karnataka).