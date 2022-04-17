Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DREAMWARRIORPIC Box Office: 'KGF Chapter 2' starring Yash earns phenomenal on day 3; will it break the record set by RRR?

KGF Chapter 2 starring superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others ever since its release has been on a record-breaking spree. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 Kannada action film released on last Thursday. Ever since it has grabbed everyone's eyeballs not just because of the great reviews but also phenomenal box-office numbers. The film which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages managed to earn Rs 165 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day. In just a span of 2 days, it has become one of the highest grosser of recent times. With this, fans are excited to know whether it will be able to beat Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' collection. Just in case you're also keen on knowing what the box office figures of day 3 says, read out here!

According to the latest reports in BoxOfficeIndia, KGF Chapter 2 is all set to rake in around 40 crore nett range as in the metro regions and will go up on Sunday as well. The report said, "The three day business of the film looks to be in the 138 crore nett range which will ensure the weekend comfortably go over the 180 crore nett mark and if Sunday goes back upto day one levels then it will be 190 crore nett in four days. Despite the drops over the last two days the trend is stronger than expected as these 10% drops over the last two days are actually nothing which is good sign for the weekdays."

Further, it read, "The way the film is going it is going to be the highest Hindi grosser within its extended eight day week and it may even come in seven days depending on the Monday which will also be huge though another record on Monday will tough as Bahubali - The Conclusion was insane on the Monday with the help of a partial holiday."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, while sharing the box office figures of day 2 tweeted, "#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING."

Interestingly, KGF Chapter 2 crossed the lifetime bix of its prequel. The first day collections were shared by Taran Adarsh through a tweet that read, "'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT..."

KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields (in Karnataka) is a tale of Rocky (Yash), an orphan who rises from poverty and becomes the king of a gold mine. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

Apart from the above-mentioned stars, the movie also features--Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.