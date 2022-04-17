Kangana Ranaut on KGF star Yash: 'The angry young man India was missing since Amitabh Bachchan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut praised Yash after the success of KGF: Chapter 2

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has floored the Indian moviegoers in all regions of the country. The movie has earned Rs 143.64 crore for its Hindi version in three days and is now vying to become the biggest blockbuster in the country. As Yash finds favours among the fans, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut praised the Kannada actor in her latest Instagram post.

Sharing a pic of Yash as his character Rocky from KGF, Kangana wrote, "Yash is the angry young man India was missing for many decades. He fills that void that Mr Amitabh Bachchan has left since the seventies. Wonderful." These words were accompanied by clap emojis.

In another post, Kangana shared pics of South stars Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Yash in traditional attires with their families. She wrote with a collage image of these actors, "South superstars are grounded and deeply rooted in their culture. Apart from their talent and hard work, their authenticity is striking a chord with the audience."

KGF franchise is headlined by Yash. the sequel features a talented ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty among others. It released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.