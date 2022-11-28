Monday, November 28, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Masala
  5. Did Varun Dhawan hint at Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Here's what we know

Did Varun Dhawan hint at Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Here's what we know

Varun Dhawan surprised netizens by dropping a major hint about Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas. While promoting their movie Bhediya on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the actor spilled the beans.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2022 16:56 IST
Prabhas
Image Source : TWITTER/@ADMIRERSMAHESH Are Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating?

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon appeared on the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for the promotions of their movie 'Bhediya'. A clip from the episode is going viral of Varun dropping a major hint about Kriti dating Prabhas. In a video, Karan Johar can be seen asking Varun about some lists and why Kriti's name is missing from that list. To this, Varun replies, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)."

Watch the clip here:

Now, this statement sparked speculation among netizens as Prabhas is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone for their upcoming movie 'Project K'. Kriti and Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen in Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush'. Earlier, in an interview, Kriti said that she would marry Prabhas if she gets a chance. This also stirred social media and now Varun dropping such hints made netizens connect the dots.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will play Lord Rama and Sita in 'Adipurush', which will now release in June 2023. The movie faced various criticism for its VFX and also landed in court for the alleged inaccurate portrayal of Hindu gods. After the release of the promo on Dussehra, it has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting Hindu gods in an "unwarranted" and "inaccurate" way. After facing the backlash, the makers of the movie decided to postpone the release of the movie. 

The movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. 

Related Stories
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan recalls attempting 16 takes for a scene, calls it 'most challenging scene'

Bhediya: Varun Dhawan recalls attempting 16 takes for a scene, calls it 'most challenging scene'

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya trailer 'howls loud' on Burj Khalifa | Watch Video

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya trailer 'howls loud' on Burj Khalifa | Watch Video

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy registers decent openi

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy registers decent openi

 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos from wedding with Ranbir Kapoor to wish sister Shaheen on birthday | See post

Also Read: Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez promise madcap comedy with Rohit Shetty film

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Masala Section

Top News

Latest News