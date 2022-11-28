Did Varun Dhawan hint at Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADMIRERSMAHESH Are Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating?

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon appeared on the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for the promotions of their movie 'Bhediya'. A clip from the episode is going viral of Varun dropping a major hint about Kriti dating Prabhas. In a video, Karan Johar can be seen asking Varun about some lists and why Kriti's name is missing from that list. To this, Varun replies, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)."

Watch the clip here:

Now, this statement sparked speculation among netizens as Prabhas is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone for their upcoming movie 'Project K'. Kriti and Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen in Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush'. Earlier, in an interview, Kriti said that she would marry Prabhas if she gets a chance. This also stirred social media and now Varun dropping such hints made netizens connect the dots.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will play Lord Rama and Sita in 'Adipurush', which will now release in June 2023. The movie faced various criticism for its VFX and also landed in court for the alleged inaccurate portrayal of Hindu gods. After the release of the promo on Dussehra, it has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting Hindu gods in an "unwarranted" and "inaccurate" way. After facing the backlash, the makers of the movie decided to postpone the release of the movie.

The movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos from wedding with Ranbir Kapoor to wish sister Shaheen on birthday | See post

Also Read: Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez promise madcap comedy with Rohit Shetty film

Latest Entertainment News