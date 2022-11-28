Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez promise madcap comedy with Rohit Shetty film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Cirkus

Cirkus teaser video: The newly released video of Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus' directed by Rohit Shetty, gives an insight into the actor's double role in the film. It also features actors Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and more.

The film is based on the 1982 released Hindi film 'Angoor', which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'. Ranveer will be seen playing a double role in the film which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

While Cirkus doesn't give away much details about the film, it does share details of the film's trailer. Watch the video here:

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Shetty from the sets of 'Cirkus'. The two were seen sharing a light moment with actor Varun 'Choocha' Sharma and members of the crew in a retro set up with colourful cars, a signature of Shetty, all around. Rohit, true to his role of the director in the film, can be seen sitting on the grass with a walkie talkie tucked into his pocket.

Ranveer also hinted in his caption that the 'master of mass blockbusters' (Shetty) has some promotional 'master plans' up his sleeve.

Ranveer captioned the picture: "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CirkusThisChristmas."

Are you excited to watch the film in theaters?

Latest Bollywood News