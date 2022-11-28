Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos from wedding with Ranbir Kapoor to wish sister Shaheen on birthday | See post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt's Instagram post with Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan

The new yummy mummy of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has shared a heart-melting wish for her dearest sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actress shared some throwback unseen pictures from the wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia took to her Instagram handle to wish Shaheen and penned the cutest wish ever. Alia wrote in her note: "happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop. I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet-sounding words will ever be enough Okay bye calling you in one hour".

In the picture, the Bhatt sisters are seen in a happy mood as Alia adorably hugged the birthday girl. Have a look:

Alia and Shaheen are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Shaheen is also an author, she has written the book 'I have Never Been Happier' in which she opened up about dealing with depression.



As we all know, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl to this world on 6th November. The couple recently revealed the name of their little princess. She posted a blurry picture of her with Ranbir and their daughter, in which a cute little jersey was focused and the name written on it was 'Raha'.

She captioned the post explaining the meaning of the name 'Raha' in different languages. The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made the big announcement of welcoming their baby girl on social media. “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love - Alia, and Ranbir," the new mom shared the news in a heartwarming post.

Also Read: Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez promise madcap comedy with Rohit Shetty film

Also Read: Photos of Deepika Padukone, XXX Return of Xander Cage actor Kris Wu resurface after he was jailed

Latest Entertainment News