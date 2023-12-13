Bobby Deol reveals his character in Animal was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor but......

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actors Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor for Animal

Bobby Deol rose like a phoenix with his recent performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film hit the big screen on December 1 and is roaring at the box office. Besides Kapoor and Dimri, Bobby Deol's character Abrar Haque is receiving rave reviews from cinema buzz.

In a recent interview with The Quint, Bobby Deol made some surprising revelations about his fight scene with Ranbir Kapoor and revealed that he was supposed to kiss Kapoor's character, however, it was removed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. "Sandeep said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’," the actor said.

He added, "But Sandeep removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’.”

Speaking about his character's relationship with Ranvijay Singh, Deol said, "There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love.”

Also starring Saurabh Sachdeva and Shakti Kapoor, Animal follows the story of Ranvijay Singh who would kill hundreds for his father's love Balbir Singh. His madness for his father ends up ruining his relationship with his wife and other members of his family. The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office, however, it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan record, becoming the second-fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically.

