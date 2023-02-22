Know Akshay Kumar's Income, Salary and Net worth ahead of Selfiee release

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors in the Indian film industry. He is synonymous to daredevil stunts, on-screen comic timing, sensuous romance, and his great acting sense. From doing humdrum movies to now being the flag bearer of content-driven cinema, Akshay has come a long way in experimenting with roles. The actor, who is loved for his portrayal of aam aadmi in movies like Jolly LLB2, Raksha Bandhan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is riding high on success. In his over 30 years of career, the superstar has appeared in over 100 films. Today, he is counted among the highest-paid and richest actors across the globe.

If reports are to be believed, Akshay's net worth is over Rs 2000 crores. As per a report in GQ, Akshay is the only actor to feature in the global list of Forbes' highest-paid actors. The report further stated that on average, he earns Rs 486 crores annually.

During the release of his film Cuttputlli, it was reported that Akshay Kumar had charged as much as 120 crores as his salary for the OTT offering.

Akshay Kumar is the highest taxpayer

In the year 2022, Akshay Kumar was declared the highest taxpayer of the Hindi film industry by the Income Tax department of India. A picture of a 'Samaan Patra' which he was being felicitated with went viral on social media platforms. Reportedly, Khiladi Kumar has retained the title of the 'highest taxpayer' for the past five years.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Selfiee’ with Emraan Hashmi. It is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It focussed on a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his license. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Next, he and Tiger Shroff are teaming up for director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action drama 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' Shot at an extravagant production level, the film is expected to be the biggest action entertainer of all time. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

