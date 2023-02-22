Alia Bhatt privacy invasion: Know REAL story and how is it connected to Emraan Hashmi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt privacy invasion story

Alia Bhatt privacy invasion: Alia Bhatt was quite furious at the ‘invasion of privacy’ after a few photographers clicked her photos while she was inside her house. Taking to her Instagram, the actress tagged the Mumbai Police and wrote that she felt like she was being watched. That is when she realised that two photographers were clicking her from the top of a neighbouring building. However, the real story appears to be a little different.

Alia Bhatt's house is located in Bandra, which is right in front of Emraan Hashmi's house. For the promotion of his upcoming film 'Selfiee', Hashmi had invited some media to his house and Alia's room was clearly visible from his terrace. This was when the photographers took advantage of the opportunity and clicked a picture of Alia in her private space.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen, Anushka Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor extended their solidarity to Alia Bhatt, who accused the paparazzi and the media of 'invasion of privacy' on her Instagram handle.

The actress posted a collage of pictures of herself, taken inside the house without her consent. She wrote in the long note, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

Supporting Alia Bhatt, Sushmita Sen reshared the post about celebrities having it worse, when it comes to privacy and added a note that was originally written by author Huma Tanweer, where she spoke about the media 'frequently blurring the lines between personal and social lives' of celebrities. "In a world made smaller by the virtue of the internet, technology and social media, privacy is but a myth. And if you are a celebrity, you have it worse. With the paparazzi culture at its peak, there is little that can be kept hidden."

The author further said, "Guys, how can you catch someone off guard despite their repeated requests to the media for privacy? When are we going to draw the lines? Are we becoming nothing more than PR Machinery? Our right to privacy cannot be in any manner violated. Media frequently blur the lines between personal and social lives. They substantially confuse the two and the outcome is obnoxious and unscrupulous."

She also added, "Since we all have a psychological need for privacy, there should inevitably be a dichotomy between a celebrity's private and public lives. Media should refrain from intruding on this demarcation line. The practice of using such news to boost channel ratings and garner the most viewers is by no means appropriate."

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor had especially met the paparazzi in Mumbai along with Neetu Kapoor and requested for privacy. They also asked paps not to click pictures of their daughter Raha.

