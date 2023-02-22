INSIDE Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh birthday: Pataudi siblings pose together; balloons decor & cake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN INSIDE Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jehangir aka 'Jeh Baba' turned a year older on February 21. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt wishes to Jeh. Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika and others shared the most adorable pictures with the little one. On the celebratory occasion, the proud parents hosted a birthday party for Jeh, which was attended by Pataudi siblings, Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Angad Bedi, his kids Mehr and Guriq, Karisma, her children Samaira and Kiaan, and others.

Saba and Soha have shared inside pictures and glimpses from Jeh’s birthday bash! Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a video that contains a few pictures from Jeh's birthday bash. The first picture shows the Pataudi siblings Saif, Soha, and Saba posing together against the beautiful balloons and the birthday decor. The next picture shows Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, and Jeh posing together next to the two-tiered cake, which features bulldozers, excavators, and traffic signs, with 'Happy Birthday our darling Jeh baba" written below.

For the birthday, Kareena is seen wearing a white oversized tee, while Saif opted for a pink and white striped shirt with white pants. Taimur is seen in a black t-shirt and white pants, while Jeh looks cute as a button in a sky-blue t-shirt. Soha Ali Khan also shared a video from the bash that shows someone kicking the balloon, and it goes up in the air. Sharing the video, she wrote, “In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know...”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared two throwback pictures of Jeh from the sets of her Hansal Mehta film in London, which show him in a grumpy mood as he refuses to leave her lap. Describing the particular moment, Kareena wrote, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more."

On the professional front, Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

