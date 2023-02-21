Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's dreamy sangeet photos are all about royalty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAADVANI Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's sangeet photos out

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony days after their grand wedding at Jaisalmer. The couple look absolutely royal in the new photos. On Tuesday, Kiara Advani took to her social media account to share the pictures, which seem full of joy.

In the photos, Kiara looks absolutely stunning in a golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Sidharth looks suave in a black and golden outfit. One picture shows Kiara and Sidharth hugging each other, and another shows Kiara in Sidharth's arms. A picture also shows them dancing together. The final image shows them lifting their hands, most likely following a dance performance.

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth exchanged vows at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Their wedding was graced by close family and friends. Several B-town celebs also attended their union, which included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

Earlier, unseen pictures of the couple from the wedding surfaced online and they look absolutely dreamy. The Shershaah couple can be seen smiling and grooving together in the unseen photos. The lovebirds can be seen exuding radiance after celebrating their union. They are seen joyfully posing with each other. They both look absolutely stunning in outfits by ace designer Manish Malhotra. For the big day, the groom donned a sherwani with gold embroidery, while the bride opted for an ivory and pink lehenga and ditched red.

After the wedding, the pair hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. On February 9, they hosted a reception in Delhi for friends and family. On February 12, the newlyweds hosted a reception for their industry friends. Their Delhi event was an intimate affair and the couple did not pose for the paparazzi, but their Mumbai reception was star-studded.

