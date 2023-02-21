Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan enters 1000 crore club at global box office; checkout Yash Raj Films' post

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEAMSRKWARRIORS Pathaan crosses 1000 crore club worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is continuing to rule all over the world. The Pathaan fever is still high making the movie the first Hindi film to enter the 1000-crore club. Pathaan on its fourth Monday saw a solid jump again at the box office. It collected Rs 1.25 crore net in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, All Dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore). Earlier, the movie grossed more than $100 million at the global box office without a theatrical release in China.

Yash Raj Films took to its Twitter account to announce the mind-boggling news. The post read, "#Pathaan hits 1000 crores worldwide, Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu".

Pathaan' has now recorded $45.94 million in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at Rs 516.92 crore (Hindi - Rs 498.95 crore, Dubbed - Rs 17.97 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross - Rs 623 crore, overseas - Rs377 crore). With this feat, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes the fifth film with such an achievement, just after Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ (Rs 2,070.30 crore), Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s fantasy epic ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ (Rs 1,788.06 crore), Prashanth Neel-directorial ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ (Rs 1,208 crore), and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ (Rs 1,170 crore).

As Pathaan adds another golden feather to its cap, all the SRK fans are going gaga over the news. They have flooded social media with posts of joy and happiness. Have a look.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and others in key roles. Interestingly, the film has Salman Khan playing a cameo. After a long time, fans were delighted to see SRK and Salman in the same frame.

(With inputs from IANS)

