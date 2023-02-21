Janhvi Kapoor pens heart-melting note ahead of Sridevi's 5th death anniversary; posts unseen photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MURTHYBLR Jahnvi Kapoor and Sridevi's unseen photos

Ahead of legendary actress Sridevi's 5th death anniversary, Jahnvi Kapoor remembers her loving mother and shares an unseen photo with a heart-melting note. It's been 5 years since Sridevi breathed her last and ever since there is not even a single day that the Kapoor family didn't miss her. Sridevi died on 24th February 2018 while she was attending a family wedding in Dubai. The sudden demise of the beautiful actor shocked the entire nation.

We all know how close was Jahnvi Kapoor to her mother. Remembering her beautiful mother, Jahnvi took to her Instagram handle and posted an unseen photo along with a loving caption. The post read, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you". (with a red heart emoji).

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra, who were very close to Sridevi, took to the comments section to drop heart emojis. Fans also left sweet messages for Janhvi. A follower wrote, "She is proud of you." Another commented, "She’s just there with you, always!"

Sridevi died at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning. She was found dead in a Dubai hotel's bathtub. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival thriller film 'Mili'. The young actress left everyone impressed with her powerful performance in the movie. It was bankrolled by her dad Boney Kapoor. Next, Janhvi will be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Maahi with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. She will essay the role of a cricketer in her first sports drama film. The actress then has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

