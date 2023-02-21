Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding rendition of Ranjha released on Youtube | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRAVOWS Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding song released

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been the talk of the town ever since the two tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding post is still trending on the internet and has become the most liked Instagram post in India. Their fort wedding pictures looked straight out of a dream, and it left fans gushing over the two. After taking the internet by storm with their D-Day pictures, the couple released a video. As Kiara approached her fiancé in the video, the well-known song Ranjha from Shershaah played in the background. The song's lyrics were altered for the bride and groom to better fit their event. That song gained so much traction that it is now officially available on YouTube.

Sony Music India took to their official YouTube account to release the new version of Ranjha, which was created specially for their wedding. This song is titled the "Sid x Kiara" version. Every time you hear the song, it transports you back to their dreamy wedding video and tugs at your heartstrings since everything about it, from the beats to the lyrics, moves you. The song has become so popular that within a few hours of its upload, it had received more than 34 thousand views. Fans have flocked to the comments section, where they simply cannot stop raving about the track and the lyrics.

Check out the song:

Why was Ranjha remade for the wedding?

Sid and Kiara's wedding cinematographer took to his Instagram handle and shared the story behind the song. He wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. "But it’s a sad song!" I argued. "But it’s our song!" She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true."

