Ranveer Singh gets trolled as he turns rapper in NBA locker room, fan says 'never let him rap again'

It seems Ranveer Singh is not over from his Gully Boy character yet. Though he received critical acclaim for delivering an outstanding performance for the movie, real-life rapping doesn't seem to be Ranveer's cup of tea. Recently, the actor attempted to demonstrate his rhyming skills once more in the NBA locker room, but it appears to have backfired, and netizens are not pleased. Ranveer was in Utah's Salt Lake City for the NBA All-star game and he occupied a spot on the list of trends after his locker room rap went viral.

Comedian Hasan Minaj, who was also present at the game, recently shared a clip from the locker room on Instagram, in which he invited Ranveer Singh to rap. In the clip, Minaj could be heard saying, “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today.” He further joked, “On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let’s get Ranveer a bucket.” Hasan captioned the clip, “Tried to get my man Ranveer Singh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.”

The video clearly didn't please the audience for sure, after the video went viral netizens started trolling the actor for his impromptu rap session. One of the users commented, "Never let him rap again". Another wrote, "Man Indians really be hating on their own, yeah he's cringe and you would've been cringe if your un public trained as* was in that room". "Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence", added another one. Netizens flooded the comment section with hilarious comments, here comes another one, "Please don’t judge our country based on this man, I swear we’re more than this".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama film 'Cirkus'. The film was a box office debacle and starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in the lead roles alongside Ranveer Singh. The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. The actor will be pairing up with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt in the film. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles and will be released in July 2023.

