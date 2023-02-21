Alia Bhatt alerts Mumbai Police after two men invade her privacy taking photos: ‘All lines were crossed'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt alerts Police after two men invade privacy

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses in the country. The actress always makes a point to give pictures to the paparazzi. However, sometimes things go overboard. The actress expressed her disappointment at being captured inside her home. Alia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that was shared by a news site, in which she is seen sitting in her Bandra home and using her phone while lounging on the balcony. She wrote in her post that as she was resting in her living room in the afternoon, she witnessed two men using their camera to spy on her from a nearby building.

In the post, the actress lambasted the news site for invading her privacy and photographing her inside her home, and she reported the matter to the Mumbai police. She wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house havinga perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt someone watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? this is a gross invasion of someone's privacy. There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Previously, the pair requested paparazzi to adhere to the "no-pictures policy" for their daughter Raha. The couple met with the paparazzi and asked them not to take images of their daughter. They also showed a picture of their little daughter to the photographers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani I Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

