Watch: BTS Jimin's surprise visit at fellow member V's first solo fan-meet

BTS' V recently held his first official fan meet at Kyunghee University's Peace Amphitheatre. Though this was his first meet, Tae Tae gave a sweet surprise to the fans present there. He made it more special by calling in his fellow member Jimin. As soon as he joined the event on the stage with V, fans couldn't hold their excitement. They shared these moments on social media and the videos of the duo went viral within no time.

Apart from dancing with the fans, V and Jimin also gave a brief dance performance to BTS' Go Go. Another video of a fan who was dressed as Bart Simpson from The Simpsons cartoon got lucky and experienced moments with the two BTS members. V aka Kim Taehyung also revealed during his solo meet that Jimin and he will be making an even cooler song in the near future. The duo also performed together for ARMYs, singing their subunit song “Friends” live to the loud cheers from the audience. The two took photos with the audience, and finally, V sent him off with a heart pose!

For the unversed, Jimin made his solo debut with the album FACE on March 24 this year and the album is still breaking numerous records. Apart from his music career, Jimin was recently introduced as the brand ambassador for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co, followed by Dior's first male brand ambassador. V made his solo debut with the album Layover on September 8 and has set numerous records. He has also been making headlines for being part of the fashion world as well including Celine and Cartier.

