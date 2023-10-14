'Worked in B and C grade films for my dream house...' Bollywood actor makes BIG revelation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kiran Kumar

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has worked in numerous Hindi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati television and film producers. Even though the actor is away from the film world, he remains connected with his fans to a great extent on social media. According to reports, in a recent interview, Kiran Kiran revealed that he did B and C-grade films helped him build his dream house. He said that he did not want to be emotionally vulnerable about his career ups and downs with his wife, in an effort to save her from getting too upset.

Instead, even when he was dissatisfied creatively, he would come home with a smile on his face and tell her that he'd just received a handsome cheque. When he was asked how his family reacted when he started doing B and C-grade films after doing lead roles, he said, "When you share the good news with your family, they will join in your happiness. But when you are working only for money, as I did in some films, then you retreat into your own zone. It's not a negative zone, but it's like your heart isn't able to accept what you are doing. And if you tell your wife how you're feeling, she will become quiet.

He pointed at the pillars outside his house and said that they cost Rs 4 lakh piece. And there are 11 in total. Just the pillars in my house have cost Rs 44 lakh. The house he said was built when he was going through a bad phase. It took me six years to build this house.

Kiran Kumar is the son of veteran actor Jeevan. Kiran Kumar starred in Do Boond Paani in 1971 and went on to play lead roles in several more movies. Rakesh Roshan's Khudgarz got him back to Hindi cinema, in which negative roles in films like Tezaab and Khuda Gawan won him several accolades as an anti-hero.

