Amid divorce and custody battle with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner unfollows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently decided to part ways and filed for divorce. Amid their divorce and custody battle, fans have noticed that Sophie has unfollowed Joe's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram. On the other hand, PeeCee is also not following Sophie on the platform. However, she is still in the followers list of Joe, Kevin, Danielle Jonas.

Earlier, Life and Style quoted a source sharing Priyanka's perspective on the entire situation and said, ''She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life.''

However, PeeCee has not commented on the matter yet.

Last month on September 6, Sophie and Joe shared a joint statement on Instagram, confirming their separation. ''After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'' their joint statement read.

For the unversed, the couple has been together for over seven years.

The musician and the former 'Game of Thrones' star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together, namely Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D, 14 months, TMZ reported.

The couple first connected through their Instagram DMs in 2016.

Sophie Turner is popularly known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is one of the top Indian actors, who has also made her mark globally.

