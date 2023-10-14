Anushka Sharma poses with Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik ahead of IND vs PAK match in Ahmedabad | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma with Sachin Tendular and Dinesh Karthik

Ahead of cricket's biggest encounter between the arch rivals India and Pakistan, Anushka Sharma has landed in Ahmedabad. The match will take place at the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium. Many popular personalities including Anushka have headed towards the city to watch the high-octane match on Saturday. A picture of the actor is trending high on social media where she can be seen posing along with former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The picture was shared by Karthik on Instagram and along with the picture, he wrote, ''Royalty at 35,000 ft Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today! #INDvPAK.''

Take a look:

In the picture, Anushka can be seen wearing a black outfit, while Sachin is seen in a printed shirt.

Earlier today, a video of the actor surfaced online wherein she can be seen walking out of the Ahmedabad airport and is surrounded by security and paparazzi.

Meanwhile, the match between India and Pakistan will begin at 2 pm and ahead of the match the Indian cricket board has organised a pre-event. The event will feature performances from several Bollywood actors and singers including Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma on work front

The 35-year-old actor was last seen in Triptii Dimri-starrer Qala in a special cameo. She is currently busy with her next big release titled Chakda 'Xpress. The film is biographical sports drama and the actor will be seen portraying the role of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the film will also feature Atul Sharma, Ahmareen Anjum, Dave Bannister, Bharat Mistri, Renuka Shahane, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in important roles. The film will reportedly release in theatres on December 16.

