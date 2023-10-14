WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor raises temperature on internet as actor turns showstopper; fans say 'she is fire'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week 2023 event in Mumbai.

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor knows how to be in the headlines apart from her acting stints in films. She was currently in the news when she was spotted in a car with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In the pictures and videos that went viral recently, she was seen blushing when paps started following her car on the streets of Mumbai. The actor is again raising the temperature on the internet after she turned showstopper and walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Mumbai.

At the event, the Dhadak fame was seen wearing a stunning black outfit, designed by Amit Aggarwal. She complemented her look with open hair and smoky eyes. During her ramp walk, Janhvi was also seen winking, which stole the show immediately.

Watch the viral video shared by the ace designer:

In the caption, Amit wrote, ''pairs a structured bustier in rhinestone tubing with a ruched skirt from Amit Aggarwal’s new pret collection ‘Core’.''

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, actor's fans started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''damn she looks powerful.'' Another one wrote, ''You are rediculously talented.''

A third user commented, ''Beautiful dress of my most fav Designer on most beautiful girl of bollywood.''

Janhvi on professional front

The 26-year-old actor was last seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-statter Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a special appearance in song titled, Heart Throb.

She has a couple of projects in her kitty including Mr. And Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. It is expected to release in March next year. She also has a Telugu film Devara in the pipeline, which also features Sara Ali Khan and Jr NTR, and Prakash Raj.

Apart from these, she will also headline Ulajh, directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria.

