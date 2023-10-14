Saturday, October 14, 2023
     
  5. Watch: Arijit Singh's high voltage performance of Chaleya for Ind vs Pak match, audience croons with him

Before the India vs Pakistan World Cup match began, several high profile singers gave a powerful performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium. A video of Arijit Singh singing Chaleya is going viral on social media.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2023 18:44 IST
Arijit Singh at Narendra Modi Stadium
Image Source : TWITTER Arijit Singh at Narendra Modi Stadium

India vs Pakistan, the most awaited match of ICC World Cup 2023 is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the match began, singers including Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh and Shankar Mahadevan gave an amazing performance at the stadium to entertain the audience. Being one of the most anticipated matches, people across the nation are expected to be glued to their television screens during the match. 

One such video of Arijit Singh's performance before the match is going viral on social media for the right reasons. The sensational singer sang his recent song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The audience who were present during the match couldn't hold it back, and crooned along with him. As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Apart from Chaleya, Arijit Singh also performed songs including Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Rani and Lehra Do from 83 among others. 

A video of the music sensation enthusiastically vibing while playing the guitar also went viral. In the video,he looked dapper in a long silver coat and black trousers.

Sunidhi, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder too enthralled the audience with their energetic performances. Several celebrities have also taken to social media to share their excitement for the match and cheer for India. Salman Khan also reached the studio to promote his film Tiger 3 ahead of the match. Khan also spoke about the film in length and said that its action is ten times more than the previous instalments. At the studio, he revealed that KL Rahul is his favourite. 

