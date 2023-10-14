WATCH: Dhvani Bhanushali unveils new song 'Garbo' ahead of Navratri, lyrics penned by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM SONG Dhvani Bhanushali's new song titled Garbo'

Dhvani Bhanushali, who is popularly known for songs like Vaaste and Leja Re, revealed a new song on Saturday. The singer treated fans with the new song titled 'Garbo' ahead of the Navratri festival. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the singer unveiled the song with a special mention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the tweet, the lyrics of the song is penned by PM Modi and the singer mentioned that she wanted to make a song with a 'fresh rhythm, composition, and flavour.' The music of the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

''Dear @narendramodi Ji, #TanishkBagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life,'' Dhvani wrote in the caption.

Watch the song:

The teaser of the song features clips of people doing Garba and offering prayers to nine goddesses during the nine days of the festival Navratri. The song also features Dhvani performing Garba.

''I hope your poetic notes will resonate more vibrantly through this rendition. Wishing you a Happy Navratri!'' Dhvani added in the tweet thread.

The song is directed by Nadeem Shah and presented by Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music.

Soon after the song was released, fans started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Too good and catchy. Nicely penned by our PM

@narendramodi ji.''

Another one wrote, ''Woww..Beautiful song Di.'' A third user commented, ''Wow.''

About Navratri 2023

This year, the nine-day Navratri festival will begin n October 15 and continue till October 24. During these 9 days, people follow various rituals and customs, including setting up a sacred 'Kalash' (vessel filled with water). Then, they fast for nine days and worship the different avatars of the goddess Durga, Shailputri, Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

