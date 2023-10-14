Shark Tank India 3: Meet newest Shark, Azhar Iqubal, who is also an IIT dropout

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Azhar Iqubal is the newest Shark on Shark Tank India 3

After Ritesh Agarwal and Deepinder Goyal, Shark Tank India season 3 gets its newest Shark in Azhar Iqubal. He is the co-founder and CEO of the Inshorts app and Public app. Last week, the makers of the show assured fans of an exciting update, which comes with the addition of Azhar. The official Instagram handle of Shark Tank India shared a couple of posts from the sets featuring the newest shark along with four others. ''The Sharks are ready and set to begin shooting for the fourth schedule of the new season,'' reads the caption of the post.

Azhar has joined Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Deepinder Goyal Ritesh Agarwal, and Peyush Bansal for the third season.

Taking to Instagram, Shark Tank India also shared a short video introducing Azhar and wrote, ''The news is out! Introducing the newest Shark. Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts to the Tank.''

Azhar is the only Shark in the third season, who is from a tech background.

Azhar too shared a post on Instagram, sharing his journey from making a mark in the social media industry to becoming one of the largest players in the tech world.

''Ten years ago, as I was stepping into my 20s, I took a leap of faith and dropped out of IIT Delhi to start Inshorts. The last decade has been a wild ride, full of excitement. Those tireless nights resulted in making a mark in the social media industry. A decade later, as I step into my 30s, we are today one of the largest players in our space with 1.2 crore Indians using our apps every day. On Shark Tank India Season 3, I want to tell the youth of India that where you come from and whether you have a degree or not does not matter; what matters is whether you have hunger, discipline and focus. And if you have it in you, I am here to support you in fulfilling your entrepreneurial dream,'' he wrote.

The season 3 of Shark Tank India will stream on SonyLIV soon.

