After success of Fukrey 3, Varun Sharma spills the beans on its sequel

Varun Sharma, one of the main cast of Fukrey franchise, is currently enjoying the success of the latest and third installment of the film. The film is inching closer to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark soon. The movie is still running successfully in cinemas and fans have already started talking about its fourth edition. Now, Varun, also known as Choocha in the film, has spilled the beans on the possibility of Fukrey 4 and if makers are planning for its fourth installment.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor was asked whether there will be Fukrey 4 ever. In reply, he said, that the team is really hoping and praying for another installment. ''We're really hoping and praying that Fukrey 4 happens and happens super soon. So I'm also manifesting it, throwing it out there in the universe and really hoping and praying that it happens.''

He also talked about the unpredictable box office games these days and when they were releasing Fukrey 3 along with already running Gadar 2, Jawan, and other films, were they worried about the business?

''No, no, not at all. I think we've always wanted Fukrey 3 to be theatrical. Of course, there was a little bit of shift in dates that happened for us. But I think whatever happens, happens for the good. We were very happy and thrilled for the trailer to be attached with Jawan and showcasing the world with Jawan,'' he said.

He also said that it is a great time for the industry where several flicks are doing such amazing business and people are coming back to cinemas and enjoying.

