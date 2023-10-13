Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal as field marshal Sam Manekshaw will leave your with goosebumps

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Still from Sam Bahadur

Teaser of the much-awaited biopic Sam Bahadur, based on the life of field marshal Sam Manekshaw, was unveiled by its makers on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Meghna Gulzar - the director of the film - shared the first teaser of the upcoming flick starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. In the caption, she wrote in Hindi, ''Zindagi unki. Itihas hamaara (His Life. Our History).''

Directed by Meghna, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Check out the teaser:

In the teaser, Vicky as Sam Manekshaw is seen inspiring and motivating soldiers by delivering powerful and intense dialogues. In one such dialogues, the actor is saying, ''Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat…uski wardi…aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai (For a solider, the most valuable thing than his life is his respect, his uniform and to prevent them from getting tarnished, he can even sacrifice his life).''

Who was Sam Manekshaw?

Sam Manekshaw was the chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. He also became the first Indian Army officer who was promoted to the rank of field marshal.

He was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, which are the second and third-highest civilian awards of India.

About the film

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Rajiv Kachroo. The film was announced back in 2021 on the 107 birth anniversary of the late field marshal. The film also marks the second collaboration between Vicky and Gulzar after Raazi. Sam Bahadur will hit the big screens on December 1.

