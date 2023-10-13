Shankar Mahadevan to Arijit Singh: Singers to perform ahead of high-voltage IND vs PAK match

Follow us on Image Source : X Popular Indian singers to perform at live event in Ahmedabad ahead of Ind vs Pak match

Ahead of the action-packed match between India and Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organised 'A Musicial Odyssey', which will feature several celebrated Indian singer performing live in front of the audience. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The live event will feature soulful performances from musical maestros including Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Arijit Singh. Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia will also grace the event at the world's largest cricket stadium.

BCCI took to its social media accounts on Thursday night to announce the news to fans and also mentioned that the pre-match event will commence at 12:30 pm.

The cricket match between India and Pakistan has always been one of the most high-octane clashes in the sport. And when it comes to the cricket's biggest event, ICC World Cup, the stakes cannot be higher than that. BCCI is also leaving no stone unturned in making the clash between the two arch rival memorable for the fans.

About the India vs Pakistan match

Both the teams will face each other in Ahmedabad to clinch two points. However, both the teams have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and are among the top 4 teams in the points table. Talking about the facts, Pakistan has never been able to beat India at the 50-over World Cup ever and will be looking to change the stats for the first time. On the other hand, India will look to maintain its records against Pakistan and after gaining two points from the match, will reach at the top of the points table.

The toss of the match will be held at 1:30 pm IST and team will begin play at 2 pm IST.

