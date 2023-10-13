'But what always hurts the most, is not taking a moment to say goodbye': Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Babil Khan shares heartwarming note remembering his father, Irrfan.

Babil Khan, son of late veteran actor Irrfan Khan, on Friday took to his Instagram handle to remember his father. In his post, he thanked his father for everything he learned from him. Along with a heartwarming note, Babil shared a throwback picture of his father and mother enjoying a boat ride. A similar picture was shared by him on the occasion of New Year 2023, which also featured his younger brother Ayaan. In his latest post, he mentioned his sadness for not taking a moment to say goodbye to his father.

Take a look at Babil's latest Instagram post:

Babil shared the post with a caption that read, ''..but what always hurts the most, is not taking a moment to say goodbye. I was never able to thank my father for all I learned from him. To tell him, that without his lessons, I would never have survived.”

- do I really have to mention the bibliography of this dialogue?''

Babil's New Year 2023 post

In this post, he even mentioned that in just three days, its his father birthday and wrote, ''It’s baba’s birthday in 3 days. Let us come together this year. Let’s be one big family.''

Babil Khan on work front

Babil was last seen in Anvita Dutt's directorial Qala alongside Triptii Dimri, Amit Sial, Swastika Mukherjee, Sameer Kochhar, Girija Oak, and Varun Grover. Set in 1940s, the film was released on Netflix.

He has several projects in his hands including a mini-series titled The Railway Men and Pooja Kaul's The Umesh Chronicles.

Apart from these, he will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's yet-to-be-titled short film.

