'My biggest insecurity became coolest thing about Mirzapur': Ali Fazal opens up on choosing Guddu's role

Ali Fazal, who is popularly known for his stint as Guddu Pandit in the Mirzapur series, recently opened up and talked about the role which was originally offered to him in the Amazon Prime Video series. In the chat, he even revealed about his 'biggest insecurity' on the set of Mirzapur. The actor shared that he was first offered the role of Munna, which was later played by Vikrant Massey, who according to him was a more author-backed character.

''I wasn’t even offered Guddu first, I was offered Munna. I said this is a very author-backed role and it’s a great role but I think I can bring something more to this (Guddu’s character),'' Ali said.

Not only this, Ali further revealed that he had to fight with the director Karan Anshuman in order to bring Guddu's character more prominently on screen. ''For Guddu, I had to almost fight with my director at the time that I didn’t see him having hair,'' he added.

Talking about getting physically apt for the role of Guddu, the actor didn't take any protein supplements. ''My most boring time in my life was working out for Mirzapur. I couldn’t sleep. We would work out for three hours every day and while doing that, you have to maintain your peace because we are creators. I refused using the wrong means,'' the actor further revealed.

Speaking on his 'biggest insecurity' and how it became the coolest thing about the series, the actor said, ''Which was that I always felt I was not ready with my body so I started hunching and I would be very insecure. The first time I walked on the set; the director praised my walk. He said ‘Genius, keep it’. But where is it coming from? Everyone is constantly watching you.''

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was recently seen in the spy thriller film Khufiya, also starring Tabu in the lead role. He will next feature in Anurag Basu's Metro..In Dino alongside Kay Kay Menon, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher.

