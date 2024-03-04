'Please be...', Gyeongseong Creature actress Han So-hee yells at the audience in Paris | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Han So-hee

Popular K-Drama actress Han So-hee seems to have landed herself in trouble. Han So-hee has garnered attention for yelling at one of the members at a party in Paris. The actress is in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week and the party was hosted by luxury jewellery brand Boucheron to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Actress Han So-hee is the global ambassador for the luxury jewellery brand. In the clip, which has now gone viral on social media, she was seen shouting 'Please be quiet!' to someone who was not visible on camera. Following she regained her composure and obliged to click pictures at the event.

Who is Han So-hee?

Han So-hee is a renowned South Korean actress who has appeared in many popular K-Dramas. Her works include Soundtrack #1, 100 Days My Prince, Money Flower, My Name, Nevertheless, The World of the Married, Abyss, My Name and Reunited Worlds among others.

She was recently seen in Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo-joon. The series is set in the city of of Gyeongseong in 1945, a group of young people thinking only of their own survival encounter a monster born of human greed and ask themselves what humanity is. Directed by Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub, the series also stars Claudia Kim, Wi Ha-joon, Jo Han-chul and Ji-woo among others. The periodical drama series premiered on OTT platform Netflix on December 22, 2023. The second season of the series will premiere this year.

Recently, the makers had shared the teaser of the second season. Fans went gaga as soon as the announcement was dropped. One user said, "bro seojoon just gets finer every episode i can’t". Another user said, "I hope it comes this year, I cannot wait to find out how their story will unfold from Gyeongseong to modern-day Seoul". "YESSSSS!!!!! Season 1 was fantastic! I have no idea what they have planned for season 2. They left us with a mystery", wrote the third user.

Also Read: 'The first picture has...', Fans gush over Alia Bhatt's wholesome moment with daughter Raha

Also Read: Missing 'Bridgerton'? 6 similar shows you can binge-watch