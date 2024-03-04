'The first picture has...', Fans gush over Alia Bhatt's wholesome moment with daughter Raha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha

Anant Ambai and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town ever since it began on March 1 in Jamnagar. With who's who of the entertainment, and sports industry, not just from India but around the world attending the event in Jamnagar, billionaire Mukesh Ambani has left no stone unturned to make it a grand event in the country. Pictures and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter were amongst the Bollywood celebrities who attended the three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The actress took to social media to share a bunch of candid pictures. In one picture, Alia shared an adorable moment with her daughter Raha. In other pictures, she posed with Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Fans flooded the comment section and gushed about their love for them. One user said, "The first picture has our heart". Another user said, "Her Smile". "So happy we finally got an official pic", wrote the third user. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022, and revealed her face last year on Christmas.

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies began with their Lagan Lakhvanu on February 16 in Jamnagar. 'Lagan Lakhvanu' is an auspicious Gujarati ritual wherein written invitations are offered to Gods to seek their blessings. Following this, the wedding invitations were then given to close family and friends.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant.

