Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Suhana groove to Akon's song Chammak Challo | WATCH

The three-day mega pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has seen a different style of several celebrities. From global icon Rihanna raising the temperature with her hit tracks to three Khans dancing to the Oscar-awarded song Naatu Naatu, at the Anant Ambanu- Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash was a grand event of this year. One such video in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen grooving with daughter Suhana Khan to Akon's hit track Chammak Challo. Salman Khan was also seen playing drums.

In the clip, they all were having fun on the stage. Singer Akon took to social media and shared the video. Along with it, he wrote in the caption, "Best pre-wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singh and the bride and groom Anant and Radhika. Unforgettable evening". Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user said, "SRK vibing on Chammak Challo with Suhana". Another user said, "Idk how many times I have watched this, I am still watching lol". "Chammak Challo is an emotion", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, musician Akon teamed up with music composer Vishal and Shekhar to create Chammak Challo for Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor 2011 starrer Ra.One. The song became a hit number and topped the charts within no time.

The pre-wedding festivities continued from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar. Apart from Akon, other artists including Arijit, Rihanna, Diljit, Sukhbir and Pritam performed at the pre-wedding festivities. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant.

