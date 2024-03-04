Anant Ambani tried to lift Salman Khan at pre-wedding, here's what happened next | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan along with the other two Khans - Aamir and Shah Rukh, gave a bang-on performance at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding

The three-day mega pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has seen a different style of several Bollywood stars. From the three Khan doing Naatu Naatu hook step to mother-to-be Deepika Padukone playing Dandiya, the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities were definitely one of the best events of this year. The 3-day pre-wedding may have ended on Sunday, but video and photos from Jamnagar are still jamming social media. One such video is of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, where groom-to-be Anant Ambani was trying to lift him.

Salman and Anant's bonding

In the video, Anant Ambani can be seen trying to lift Salman Khan. During this time, Akon's musical performance can also be spotted in the background. Anant Ambani's efforts seem to be failing in the video as he was unable to lift Salman. Both Salman and Anant laughing it out but amid all this, Salman's bodyguard Shera comes onto the stage and lifts the actor very comfortably. Seeing this, Anant could be seen getting excited and he danced along with Salman and Shera.

Watch video here:

This funny moment between Salman Khan and Anant Ambani is going quite viral. The bond between the two looks amazing. When Shera lifts the actor, Salman also does Bhangra along with Anant.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding was a star-studded affair

Let us tell you, the three-day mega pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ended on March 3. A star-studded gathering was seen at this event. The lovely bonding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was also revealed to the world. The Ambani family's love for each other was also looked very deep. Apart from this, all the famous stars of Bollywood were seen at this party, along with big businessmen from the country and the world also participated. There were parties on different themes on all three days, in which Hollywood stars like Rihanna and Akon, as well as Bollywood stars Diljit, Arijit, and Shreya Ghoshal, and actors like Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir, performed.

Also Read: Anant-Radhika's pre wedding: Nita Ambani gives beautiful rendition of 'Vishvambhari Stuti' | Watch