Anant-Radhika's pre wedding: Nita Ambani gives beautiful rendition of 'Vishvambhari Stuti' | Watch

Anant Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations lasted for three days. The mega event ended with Maha Aarti along with some special performances on Sunday, March 3. Many stars including Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan created a stir at the function with their brilliant performances. At Anant Radhika's pre-wedding, Nita Ambani won everyone's hearts with her classical dance on the devotional song Vishwambhari Stuti. The founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation danced for her younger son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

The song performed by Nita Ambani at Anant Radhika's pre-wedding is dedicated to Goddess Ambe. In this beautiful video shared by ANI, Nita Ambani can be seen dancing graciously while wearing a traditional orange saree. Reportedly, since childhood, Nita Ambani has been listening to this bhajan during every Navratri. Hence, she performed on Vishwambhari Stuti to seek the blessings of Goddess Ambe for the journey ahead of Anant and his future wife Radhika Merchant. She also dedicated her performance to her granddaughters Adia Shakti and Veda.

Pre-wedding celebrations have been celebrated with great pomp in Jamnagar. The city holds special significance for the Ambani family due to their deep family ties with the city. Apart from performing on Vishwambhari Stuti on Sunday, Nita Ambani was seen creating a stir on the stage with Mukesh Ambani on Saturday. The couple gave a romantic performance on 'Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua'. Several pictures and videos of the pre-wedding of Anant-Radhika, the younger son of the Ambani family, are going viral on social media.

Later in the day, international singer Akon also performed at the mega event. Being the last performance of this three-day pre-wedding festivities, Bollywood starts were seen dancing their hearts out on the tunes of Akon.

