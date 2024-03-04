Emraan Hashmi's Showtime to Huma Qureshi's Maharani S3, OTT releases this week

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Several web series will hit OTT this week, know the full list here

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's web series Showtime will hot OTT this week. Moreover, Huma Qureshi's hit show Maharani's third installment will also be released on SonyLIV this week. Some new series are also releasing on OTT in March. A list of major web series is in the following.

Maharani Season 3

The third season of Maharani web series will stream on SonyLIV from March 7 onwards. Based on the political background of Bihar, the series stars Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak and Sohum Shah in lead roles. Subhash Kapoor is the creator of this series.

The Gentlemen

The English crime series The Gentlemen will be released on Netflix on March 7. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the series stars Theo James, Kaya Scodillerio, Daniel Ings and Joely Richardson. Guy Ritchie made an action comedy film named The Gentlemen in 2019. The web series is a spin-off of this film.

Showtime

The Showtime series will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 8. Directed by Mihir Desai, this series revolves around the world of glamor and film industry. The web series stars Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

Queen of Tears

The Korean series will be streamed on Netflix on March 9. This is the story of a married couple, something is not going well in their life. The series stars Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles.

Show releasing next week:

Iron reins

The Spanish web series is coming to Netflix on March 15. This is a crime thriller series, in which Eduard Fernandez, Chino Darien, and Jamie Lorente are in important roles.

