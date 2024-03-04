Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer out: Sara Ali Khan takes viewers to pre-independence era | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT The trailer takes viewers back to the pre-independence era, introducing us to 22-year-old Usha, played by Sara Ali Khan

Prime Video on Monday unveiled the trailer of Sara Ali Khan's film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for Independence. Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. Apart from Sara, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Nell and Anand Tiwari. Emraan Hashmi also has a special guest appearance in Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film will be released on Prime Videos in India and across more than 240 countries on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Watch the trailer here

The trailer takes viewers back to the pre-independence era, introducing us to 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), a college girl in Bombay. In her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, she forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement.

Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi talk about Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan opened up about her character in Ae Watan Mere Watan and said that portraying such a powerful character in the film has been an honor beyond words. "To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering.” Said actor Sara Ali Khan.

She also mentioned that the film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes. "Ae Watan Mere Watan celebrates the indomitable spirit of our nation, especially the youth and I am looking forward to March 21 and to bringing this story to viewers around the world,” said Sara.

“Ae Watan Mere Watan is a heartfelt story about a lesser-known chapter from India’s freedom struggle. The movie is different from anything I have done thus far,” said actor Emraan Hashmi.

