Who is Shraddha Kapoor's alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody? Couple makes first public appearance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Who is Shraddha Kapoor's alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody?

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most active Bollywood actors on social media. Apart from his professional life, discussion about her personal life also grabs attention on and off social media. However, recently the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor was spotted with Rahul Modi at a private airport in Mumbai. Shraddha was seen with her rumored boyfriend and writer Rahul Modi. Their pictures and videos are going viral on the internet. At the same time, fans want to know who is Rahul Modi.

Who is Shraddha Kapoor's alleged boyfriend?

For those who don't know, this rumor has been floating for many months that Shraddha is dating Rahul. However, the couple never accepted any of these speculations. Whereas both have spotted together on many occasions. For the unversed, Rahul has been credited on IMDb as the writer of Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and even Shraddha, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Both of them met for the first time on the set of the film and reportedly their friendship turned into love.

Shraddha Kapoor's personal life

There are reports that in 2022 when Shraddha had an alleged breakup with photographer Rohan Shrestha. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Rahul studied at Whistling Woods International Institute. He interned on the sets of the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and worked as an associate director on other projects such as Akash Vani. His father Amod is a businessman. Reports claimed that Shraddha was in a relationship with him but then the couple called it quits.

On Shraddha Kapoor's work front

The actor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. She will next be seen in Stree 2 opposite Rajkumar Rao. This film is a sequel to 2018's superhit film Stree. Apart from this, the actor will also feature in a mythological adaptation, and in a time-travel film. ​

Also Read: Farzi 2: Big update on Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer, series may release on THIS date