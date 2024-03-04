Farzi 2: Big update on Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer, series may release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's a big update on Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is making headlines these days for his film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Kriti Sanon is seen in an important role with him in this film. Along with this, a piece of good news has come out for Shahid's fans. A big update has come to light regarding Shahid Kapoor's web series Farzi 2. Shahid's debut web series Farzi was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023. Ever since his fans have been waiting for its sequel.

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi was very much liked by the audience. Fans are eagerly waiting for its second season. KK Menon, Raashi Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora were also seen in this series. The story of the series revolves around a frustrated artist who decides to make fake money.

Farzi 2 confirmed

The second season of this web series has been confirmed. According to a report, while talking about the release date of Farzi 2, Shahid Kapoor had said that good things take time and garbage gets made quickly. According to reports, Kapoor's Farzi 2 will be released by the end of next year 2025.

"So definitely the second season of Farzi will come. The way the first part of this series ended was quite good. So a lot is likely to happen. Although I have not said yes to anything for OTT yet. Because I had two releases this year, but Farzi 2 will definitely be made," said Shahid in a recent interview.

Raashi Khanna on Farzi 2

Apart from this, Raashi Khanna also said in a conversation on social media that she had talked to the makers of Farzi, Raj and DK. 'I talked to Raj sir, who is our director. He told me that the shooting of Farzi 2 will start early next year. So maybe the web series can be released by the end of next year 2025," said the Yodha actor.

