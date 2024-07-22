After Vada Pav Girl, Deepak Chaurasia gets evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepak Chaurasia gets evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Every week there's a new change in the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3. It has been a month since the show started and so far six contestants have been evicted from the house. Last time Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Dixit was evicted from the house. This time senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia's journey in Bigg Boss house has ended. Deepak Chaurasia joined the Bigg Boss house as the most senior member. He played the show fairly. However, some contestants in the show felt that Deepak Chaurasia did not contribute much to the game. They were also seen discussing how Bigg Boss had to organise special activities like news debates and bulletins to involve Deepak in the game.

Most of the time spent in bed due to injury

Deepak was greatly affected due to the injury and most of the time he had to rest in bed during the show. However, there was a certain section of housemates who felt that Deepak was running the entire house by lying on that bed, he was also called the 'mastermind'. Contestant Deepak Chaurasia shared many things about his career and personal life in the Bigg Boss house. But he could not fulfil his promise of going uncensored in the show hosted by Anil Kapoor. His biggest fight inside the house was with wild card contestant Adnan Sheikh. Apart from him, he had a good rapport with everyone on the Bigg Boss show.

About the reality show

The most prominent contestants this year in the reality show seem to be Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, TV actor Sana Maqbool and Sai Ketan Rao. Apart from them YouTubers Shivani and Armaan Malik and his second wife Payal are also adding a lot of drama to the reality show. However, some audiences have been trolling the show for lack of tasks and twists. Moreover, Salman Khan is also being missed on the show as this time Anil Kapoor is hosting Bigg Boss.

