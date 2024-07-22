Are Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan close? Here's what Abhishek Bachchan said, old video surfaces on internet

Follow us on Image Source : X Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are seen as the power couple of Bollywood. But for quite some time, news of the rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek is spreading like fire on social media. The discussion of these things was not over yet, and recently when Aishwarya reached Anant-Radhika's wedding with her daughter Aaradhya separately from the family, and once again the news of her separation from Abhishek gained momentum. Meanwhile, a video of AB Junior is going viral on social media, in which he is seen talking about the relationship between his wife and mother.

Karan had asked this question to Abhishek on KWK

This video of Abhishek Bachchan is from the show 'Koffee with Karan'. Abhishek arrived on this show with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. During this, Karan asked Abhishek, 'Do you ever feel that you are stuck between three women in your life? Because you know, you have Jaya Aunty, for whom you are the apple of the eye. Shweta is life for Amitabh Bachchan and now there is another woman in your life. Have you ever felt the need to do any kind of acting among these women?'

Before Abhishek could answer, Aishwarya immediately quipped and said, 'Only then will a wife be called another woman like you.' After Ash, Abhishek replied, 'Yes, I think the credit for this should be given entirely to the girls. I have very little to do with it. It also works that mother and she (Aishwarya) are very close. They talk about everything. When a woman comes to her husband's house for the first time, she obviously feels a little awkward. I think if anyone can really put an end to that thing, it is none other than her mother-in-law.' From this statement of Abhishek, it is clear that Aishwarya's relationship with her mother-in-law Jaya has been good. It is difficult to say at the moment whether this bond between the two is still intact or not.

About Abhishek-Aishwarya

Let us tell you that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in the year 2007. At the same time, after 4 years of marriage, both of them welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. The couple has worked together in many films. These include the names of films like 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Umrao Jaan', and 'Dhoom 2'.

