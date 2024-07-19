With Heeramandi-Chamkila success, India becomes third country to join Netflix's revenue percentage growth

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB India joins Netflix's revenue percentage growth

Nowadays the craze of OTT films and shows is increasing rapidly among the people. The films and web series being released on the OTT platform are getting a lot of love from the audience than several theatrical releases. Driven by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, The Great Indian Kapil Show and Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila, India has emerged as the third country for streaming service Netflix in the second quarter in terms of revenue.

Netflix releases second-quarter earnings

On Thursday, Netflix released its second-quarter earnings for 2024 and Indian content has grown tremendously this year with popular international shows like Bridgerton 3, Baby Reindeer, Korean drama Queen of Tears and films like Hit Man and Under Paris. According to the streamer, the position of India and the UK has been particularly strong this year. India was the second and third country in terms of paid good ads and revenue percentage growth in Q2.

Heeramandi emerges as the biggest Indian series

The success of titles like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made it the streamer's biggest Indian drama series to date. Heeramandi garnered 15 million views. Imtiaz Ali-directed biopic Amar Singh Chamkila emerged as another success for Netflix with 8.3 million views. It followed success with films like Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Ajay Devgn's horror drama Shaitaan.

Projects released on Netflix this year

From the UK, Baby Reindeer, an 11-time Emmy nominee, emerged as a big hit with 88.4 million views. The Gentlemen, One Day and Fool Me Once also spent multiple weeks on the streamer's global TV top 10 list. The upcoming line-up for India in 2024 includes non-fiction content such as Modern Masters ft SS Rajamouli, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The fiction space includes Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3.

Also Read: Salman Khan meets Shankaracharyas at Ambani functions, gets invitation for Dwarka