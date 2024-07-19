Salman Khan meets Shankaracharyas at Ambani functions, gets invitation for Dwarka

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan meets Shankaracharyas at Aashirvaad ceremony

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's charm was seen at Anant Ambani's wedding. Famous people from all over the world attended this mega Ambani event. Those who came to congratulate the new couple included Bollywood and Hollywood stars, businessmen, political personalities, and religious gurus. As special guests, the Ambani family welcomed Jagadguru Shankaracharya. The aashirvaad ceremony of Anant and Radhika was attended by Shankaracharya Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda of Jyotirmath. During this time, Salman Khan also met them, and the video went viral on social media.

Salman Khan met Shankaracharyas

Megastar Salman Khan met Jagadguru Shankaracharya and talked to him. During this, Shankaracharya also gave him a special invitation to the actor to visit Dwarka. The actor not only accepted the invitation but also promised to definitely reach there. Shankaracharya said to Salman Khan, 'You come to Dwarka.' In response to this, Salman Khan said, 'Sure, my sisters keep going, this time I will also definitely come.'

Watch the video here:

Salman Khan's presence at Anant's wedding

From Anant Ambani's wedding to the reception, Salman Khan marked his attendance at every event. Salman Khan also danced with Anant and also wished the new couple well. Earlier, both of them were also seen in the pre-wedding. Amazing bonding and coordination were also seen between Anant and Salman Khan, many videos of which came out. Recently, Salman shared a post congratulating the new couple, in the caption of which he wished that Anant and Radhika have a baby soon and they should dance on that special occasion.

Salman will be seen in this film

Talking about Salman Khan's work front, he is currently busy shooting for 'Sikander'. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the male lead in this film. Earlier, Salman Khan was seen in 'Tiger 3' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Also Read: Bad Newz Review: Except for title nothing is 'bad' about this movie; Vicky Kaushal shines throughout