Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Netflix unveils posters featuring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal

After announcing the release date of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Netflix unveiled intriguing posters for the upcoming film on Wednesday. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles, the film will commence streaming on the platform on August 9. A few months back, Netflix treated fans with its first teaser. The first poster captures Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal, the trio drenched in rain with drops of blood. And also features Vikrant and Taapsee under an umbrella, meanwhile, Sunny is seen holding a rose bouquet in one hand and holding Taapsee's hand. In the other poster, the roles of Vikrant and Sunny are switched, adding to the theme of pre-requited love.

Check out the posters:

Earlier this week, the makers of the film announced its release date and shared a teaser featuring all three lead stars. The teaser also showcased a glimpse of Jimmy Shergill. "9 August ki Haseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is out on 9 August, only on Netflix," read the post shared by Netflix, hinting at a direct continuation from where the original film left off.

In February this year, the makers of the upcoming thriller film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal unveiled the film's official teaser. Taking to Instagram, Netflix shared the teaser that they captioned, "Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baki hain. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of an upcoming sequel with the song Ek Haseena Thi from the cult classic film Karz playing in the background. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

