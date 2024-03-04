Radhika Merchant's dazzling entry at Hastakshar makes Mukesh Ambani teary-eyed | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Radhika Merchant's dazzling entry at pre-wedding day 3

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities came to an end last night, on March 3. The three-day eventful pre-wedding was attended by India's top celebrities, actors, athletes, and even International icons. On Sunday an event of Maha Arti, titled as Hasktakshar was planned, where everyone had to dress up in heritage Indian attires to celebrate the true essence of India. After the Arti, bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant made a dazzling entry on the stage where groom-to-be Anant Ambani was waiting for her.

Radhika makes a solid entry on stage

Radhika's entry has won social media users' hearts. She made a solid entry dressed in a pastel lehenga, with wedding songs being played in the background. Later, the female version of Shah Rukh Khan's famous song 'Shava Shava' was played, where Radhika did a subtle performance on the line, 'Dekha tujhe pehli pehli baat ve'.

In the video, Anant can be seen enjoying Radhika's performance. And behind him stood his parents Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. The chairman of Reliance Industries could be seen getting teary-eyed while seeing his daughter-in-law Radhika's performance.

Watch the video here:

Anant Radhika's pre-wedding day 3 itinerary

The three-day pre-wedding bash began with much fanfare. Day one had welcome speeches and Rihanna's performance. While on day 2 jungle safari and Bollywood's actor's dance performances were planned. On day 3, Tusker Trails was organised from 10:30 am to 2:00 in the afternoon. In the schedule, the dress code for this particular event was casual.

The next schedule was for the evening at 6:00, in which the event was named the Valley of the Gods. Guests' dress code as mentioned in this program is ethnic. Following the event, maha aarti was performed and dinner was served to the guests. Artists including Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Arijit Singh, Neeti Mohan, and Lucky Ali performed later last night. Global icon Akon too set the stage on fire for the pre-wedding bash.

