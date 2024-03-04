Missing 'Bridgerton'? 6 similar shows you can binge-watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bridgerton

When Bridgerton premiered on the OTT platform, the whole world was captivated by the aesthetics, the set, the costumes and of course the brilliant acting skills of the cast. Netizens could relate to the dialogues and loved the romance and chemistry of every character portrayed by the whole cast. The show became popular in no time. While we are waiting for Bridgerton for season 3 to release this year, let's take a look at shows that are similar to the period drama.

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel spin-off of the popular series Bridgerton. The web series tells the story of the young queen to King George of England ushers in an epic love story and transforms high society.

2. Beecham House

Beecham House tells the story of John Beecham, a former soldier with the East India Company who moves to a Bungalow in Delhi with a mixed-race baby.

3. Outlander

Outlander tells the story of Claire Beauchamp Rainfall enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with her husband. But the story takes a major turn after she is transported to a mysterious place where she meets warrior Jamie Fraser.

4. Belgravia

Belgravia tells the story of the Trenchard family in London in the 19th century and due to certain circumstances bring them together with members of the upper strata of society.

5. Reign

Reign is the story of Mary, the Queen of Scots who arrives in France at the age of 15 and marries Prince Francis. The story is set in the late 16th century.

6. Anne Boleyn

The series tells the story of Anne Boleyn who laments her inability to provide her husband, King Henry VII, with a male heir. She struggles to secure a future for her daughter Elizabeth, while she deals with her marital woes.

